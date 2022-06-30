AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The 20-man Royal Rampage for the first shot at Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship

-Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm

-AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto in a non-title match

Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. They are taking advantage of the two rings used for the Blood & Guts match by having the two-ring battle royal on Rampage.