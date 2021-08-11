AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show (Houston reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF in the fifth and final labour of Jericho.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a Texas Tornado match.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears.

-Dan Lambert appears with a pair of former UFC champions as backup.

Dynamite will be live from Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center, and the August 20 edition of AEW Rampage will be held in Chicago.

