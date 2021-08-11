NXT Takeover 36 lineup: The updated list of matches for the SummerSlam weekend show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover 36 event that will be held on Sunday, August 22 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center.
-Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship.
-Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship.
-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a best of three falls match with stipulations for each fall.
-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.
-LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship or Ted DiBiase becomes Knight’s butler.
Powell’s POV: The stipulations for Cole vs. O’Reilly are as follows: O’Reilly selected a standard match for the first fall, Cole selected a street fight for the second fall, and William Regal selected a cage match if a third fall is necessary. The match is being billed as the Undisputed Finale. NXT also announced the Knight vs. Grimes match on Tuesday’s television show.
