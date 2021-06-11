New match announced for the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release to announce EC3 vs. Flip Gordon for the Best in the World pay-per-view.

EC3 and “The Mercenary” Flip Gordon have done business together and been reluctant tag team partners, but they have never been friends.

At the Best in the World pay-per-view on Sunday, July 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, EC3 and Gordon will be opponents.

During EC3’s rivalry with Jay Briscoe, “The Essential Character” hired Gordon to cause Jay and Mark Briscoe to lose a No. 1 contender’s tag team match in February.

That incident led to the ROH Board of Directors making a match pitting EC3 and Gordon against the Briscoes a few months later. By that time, EC3 and Jay Briscoe had earned each other’s respect, so EC3 wasn’t happy when he learned that Gordon had used a chain on Mark Briscoe to secure the victory.

EC3 confronted Gordon in the ring a couple weeks later and delivered an ominous, four-word message: “You have been warned.”

In addition to this match being personal, it also could have implications for the ROH World Title picture. Gordon is owed a title shot and is No. 3 in the current rankings; EC3 recently stated that his mission is to become ROH World Champion.

Will EC3 score an essential victory? Or will “The Mercenary” shoot down EC3’s title hopes?

Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet! The event will have limited capacity and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Get your tickets now!

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD

LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, JULY 11

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 1250

ALREADY SIGNED:

BRODY KING vs. JAY LETHAL

EC3 vs. FLIP GORDON

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH JOSH WOODS vs. SILAS YOUNG

Powell’s POV: The show is coming together nicely with the three advertised matches and they haven’t even announced a title match yet. They have a month to fill out the rest of the card for ROH’s first show with fans back in attendance.