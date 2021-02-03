MLW adds a singles match to tonight’s Fusion lineup

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Gringo Loco vs. Gino Medina for tonight’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced “El Intocable” Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco for tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Following a controversial exit from the Dynasty, “El Intocable” Gino Medina has vowed to make a statement in his first bout of 2021.

Watch tonight’s FUSION: https://youtu.be/ VwRTX239LPw

Standing in his way is veteran luchador Gringo Loco, whose ring name has been labeled as “disrespectful” by Gino. Gino’s father, the late legendary El Sanguinario, was a renowned luchador and member of Los Gringo Locos alongside Eddie Guerrero, Konnan, Art Bar among others.

Gino has promised to dish a beating to the popular American luchador on tonight’s episode as he looks to crack the top 10.

Will Gino use Gringo Loco to make a statement to the Dynasty and matchmakers? Or will Gringo Loco use his experience to out lucha the 2nd generation luchador?

Find out tonight on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

•Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion

•Jordan Oliver vs. SENTAI Death Squad

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.