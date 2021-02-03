WWE Smackdown poll results for the two shows leading up to the Royal Rumble

CategoriesDot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 22 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 51 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 18 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 16 percent.

The January 29 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with C as the majority grade with 28 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 26 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 22 percent.

Powell’s POV: I forgot to run the January 22 edition last week. Doh! I gave that show a B- with points taken off for the campy obstacle course. Friday’s Rumble go-home show a C, as the singles match that spawned a pair of tag matches didn’t do much for me. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.