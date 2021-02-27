WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership coming out of the Elimination Chamber event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.051 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.217 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.071 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.090 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.012 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and tied for first the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. The final Smackdown viewership numbers will be available on Monday.