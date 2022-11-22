WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The latest card for the Saturday’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.

-“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a WarGames match

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Michin, and one TBA vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match

-Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: The U.S. Title match was added on Monday’s Raw. The show closed with Rhea Ripley beating Asuka in a WarGames advantage match. The fifth member of Belair’s team will be announced on Smackdown, which will also include Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in the men’s WarGames advantage match.

Join me for my live review of Survivor Series as the show streams on Peacock on Saturday beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).