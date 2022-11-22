What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

November 22, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay

-Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese

-Wheeler Yuta vs. KM

-Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan

-Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale

-Leon Ruffin vs. Rush

-Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are usually available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off this week.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.