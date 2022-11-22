AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay
-Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese
-Wheeler Yuta vs. KM
-Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan
-Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale
-Leon Ruffin vs. Rush
-Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are usually available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off this week.
Be the first to comment