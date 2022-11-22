AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay

-Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese

-Wheeler Yuta vs. KM

-Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan

-Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale

-Leon Ruffin vs. Rush

-Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are usually available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off this week.