Political pro wrestling character featured

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“The Progressive Liberal” Dan Richards (a/k/a Dan Harnsberger) is featured in a CNN website story. Richards, who plays the character as a heel in areas that vote heavily Republican, spoke about the increased level of heat the character has drawn. “The crowd has taken on a more violent approach towards me,” Richards said. “I had rocks thrown at me. A lady pulled out a lighter, tried to light my trunks on fire while they are on me. And had someone else pull out a switchblade.” Read the story at CNN.com.

Powell’s POV: Political characters can certainly draw heat in areas that lean heavily in favor of one party or the other, but the obvious issue is that some fans can get too worked up. The CNN camera crew was there when fights that broke out in the crowd, causing Richards and fellow wrestler Beau James to cut their match short. The video that accompanies the story does not include footage of the fan fights, but it is worth taking the time to watch.