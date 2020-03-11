WWE reportedly moves Friday Night Smackdown to the WWE Performance Center

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown has been moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The show was originally scheduled to be held in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, but was moved due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to officially announce the change as of this update. There’s no word yet as to what WWE’s plan is for Monday’s Raw, which is scheduled for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Of course, the biggest question mark remains WrestleMania. We could get an answer soon given that Tampa city officials are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the status of their major events, including WrestleMania. Given all the other entertainment postponements, NCAA sporting events being played in venues without fans, and the NBA even suspending league play due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus, it’s hard to imagine that WrestleMania will go on as scheduled.



