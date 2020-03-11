What's happening...

03/11 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Hangman Page and a mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Cody vs. Ortiz, MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express, Death Triangle vs. Private Party and Joey Janela

March 11, 2020

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page and a mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Cody vs. Ortiz, MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express, Death Triangle vs. Private Party and Joey Janela, and more (23:42)…

Click here for the March 11 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.