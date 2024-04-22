Goldberg says the AEW product is too cheesy for him to work for the company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Bill Goldberg made it clear that he has no intention of signing with AEW. Goldberg appeared on 93.7 The Ticket and offered a blunt explanation” “I have talked to them a number of times throughout the past but this is where you’re going to get the most blunt answer you’re going to get from me: The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have…I mean, whatever.
“If there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration but not a chance.”
Powell’s POV: I guess we can rule out AEW as a possible host company for Goldberg’s retirement match. H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription.
Like he didn’t work in WWE when is was cheesy?