NXT TV preview: Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship headlines Tuesday’s Gold Rush night two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James

Powell's POV: Enofi and Blade won a Triple Threat tag team match on Gold Rush night one to earn the tag team title match. Hail won a recent battle royal to earn her title shot. Tuesday's NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.