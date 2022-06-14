06/14 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Toxic Attraction vs. Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez, Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson for the NXT Title, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Boyd for the NXT Tag Titles, Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee, Giovanni Vinci debuts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Toxic Attraction vs. Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez, Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson for the NXT Title, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Boyd for the NXT Tag Titles, Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee, Giovanni Vinci debuts, and more (33:02)…

Click here for the June 14 NXT 2.0 audio review.

