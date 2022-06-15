What's happening...

AEW Dynamite “Road Rager” in St. Louis (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Bayley, Scott Norton, Chuck Palumbo, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, Brad Armstrong, Dick Murdoch

June 15, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite “Road Rager” will be live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match and continues the build to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in St. Louis, Missouri. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite a majority D grade in our post show poll with 25 percent of the vote. B and C finished tied for second with 22 percent each. I gave the show a D grade with match quality being the only thing that saved the show from a lower mark.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority tie with B and F finishing with 34 percent of the vote in our post show poll. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chuck Palumbo is 51.

-Cezar Bononi is 36.

-Bayley (Pamela Martinez) is 33.

-The late Brad Armstrong (Robert James) was born on June 15, 1962. He died on November 1, 2012 at age 50.

-The late Dick Murdoch died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996 at age 49.

