AEW and DC Comics joining forces for a new comic book

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce their comic book partnership with DC Comics.

October 1, 2025 – DC and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are teaming up for an electrifying crossover that unites two powerhouse universes in a bold new storytelling experience. This unprecedented collaboration will bring the Justice League and AEW’s top wrestling talent together in a high-octane, two-issue comic book event — launching with a special preview edition available exclusively to fans at New York Comic Con.

DC and AEW will also co-promote DC K.O., the DC Comics event launching in October from acclaimed creators Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez, across AEW’s linear broadcasts, digital platforms, and social media channels. The collaboration will culminate in DC Comics serving as the presenting sponsor for AEW’s marquee pay-per-view event, Full Gear, live from Newark, New Jersey.

AEW Enters the DC Universe

AEW has built a universe as rich and dramatic as any comic book — where stories unfold through grit, passion, and unforgettable rivalries. Now, that universe leaps from the ring to the page in a 48-page, two-part comic book saga written by Steve Orlando, illustrated by Travis Mercer, with covers by Lucas Meyer.

In this epic tale, AEW’s finest — including Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, “Hangman” Adam Page, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, and Kenny Omega — team up with legendary DC Super Heroes including Aquaman, Batman, Nightwing, Green Lanterns Guy Gardner and John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Zatanna, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. Together, they must recover the Big Galactic Belt and prevent a cosmic catastrophe.

Cover to DC x AEW #1 by Lucas Meyer

Fans attending NYCC will be the first to experience the AEW / DC crossover with a limited-edition preview and two can’t-miss events:

Friday, October 10 at 5 p.m. ET – Javits Center, Room 409: AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan will join former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale, with prolific comic writer Steve Orlando, artist Travis Mercer and moderator Frankie Smith, who will come together for a unique panel conversation, “Heroes, Villains, Spaces In-Between: Pro Wrestling and Comic Storytelling.” The discussion will look at where the worlds of wrestling and comics converge within AEW.

Saturday, October 11 at 3 p.m. ET – Javits Center, DC Comics Booth #4365: Meet AEW stars Jon Moxley, Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland and Orange Cassidy, alongside DC’s Steve Orlando, Lucas Meyer and Travis Mercer for a special signing of the preview comic. Wristbands for this signing will be available on Saturday morning in the DC Booth between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET.

Cross-Promotion Across Platforms

Fans can purchase the two-part DC x AEW comic book event at comic book shops, ShopAEW.com, and select AEW live events in 2026 throughout the country.

The DC K.O. comic book event will be showcased during AEW’s programming on TBS and TNT, and through extensive co-marketing across social media and newsletters.

Look for the AEW variant covers on issues of DC K.O., featuring face-offs between DC and AEW’s hardest hitters.

AEW Full Gear Presented by DC Comics

The collaboration reaches its peak with AEW Full Gear, presented by DC Comics, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The pay-per-view will be available to U.S. subscribers on HBO Max with supported devices.

Powell’s POV: I enjoy comic book movies more than actual comic books, but this looks like a fun project.

(ProWrestling.net Editor Jason Powell has worked in journalism for 27 years, including as the Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com and as a Senior Editor at Fanball.com before launching ProWrestling.net on Feb. 11, 2008.)