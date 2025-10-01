Jack Perry says Luchasaurus was told he could have died had he not gone to the hospital, comments on what the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite means to him

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jack Perry spoke with Scott Fishman TVInsider.com and commented on the health issues that Luchasaurus endured. “I remember talking to him on the phone a lot during that time,” Perry recalled. “He said, ‘I have this cold and can’t seem to get rid of it. I’d say for the past two or three weeks.’ He didn’t think much of it. People were saying he was tough, that it was a cold. ‘You’ll get over this.’ It turned out it wasn’t a cold but pneumonia.

“Thankfully, he went to the hospital when he did. He ended up collapsing and was this whole thing. They said to him, ‘If you didn’t come in right about now, there is a good chance you could have died.’ Hearing that puts things in perspective a little bit. He is one of my best friends, not just in wrestling, but the entire world. He could have just died, and that would have been it. I don’t know. It was one of those things that makes you look at your own life and think about it.”

Perry was also asked what the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite means to him. “It’s crazy to think it has been six years because it feels like an entire lifetime,” he said. “It has been so long and so many iterations of AEW with what it looks like. The fact the pandemic happened not even six months after starting this brand new company and show. Now it was a different world we had to adapt to, and it came, and we were better than ever. So much happened that it’s crazy when these anniversaries come up, and see how different a place can be in one year. I’m very grateful to have been a part of it.” Read the full interview at TVInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Luchasaurus was one day shy of going a full year in between matches due to his health issues. He worked the Casino Gauntlet match on August 25, 2024, and returned at AEW Forbidden Door on August 24, 2025. It’s good to see him back in the ring. Perry also spoke in the interview about reforming the Jurassic Express, whether he was concerned about how he would be received after playing the Scapegoat character, and his late father.

(ProWrestling.net Editor Jason Powell has worked in journalism for 27 years, including as the Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com and as a Senior Editor at Fanball.com before launching ProWrestling.net on Feb. 11, 2008.)