The final five dates of John Cena’s WWE career

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the final dates that John Cena is scheduled to work before retiring from WWE.

-WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11, in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena

-WWE Raw on Monday, November 10, in Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

-WWE Raw on Monday, November 17, in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

-WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29, in San Diego, California, at Petco Park

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Powell’s POV: And then there were five. Cena will face AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel event. His remaining opponents have not been named.

