What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating for Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

October 1, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.238 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.342 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.37 rating. One year earlier, the September 27, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.568 million viewers and a 0.45 rating for USA Network.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.