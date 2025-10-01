WWE Smackdown rating for Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.238 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.342 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.37 rating. One year earlier, the September 27, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.568 million viewers and a 0.45 rating for USA Network.