WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show, start time change

October 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns opens the show

-CM Punk returns

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET (the show is returning to its regular time slot after starting an hour earlier in recent weeks – boo!). My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

