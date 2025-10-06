TNA wrestler announces his departure

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Laredo Kid is moving on from TNA. The 38-year-old former TNA Digital Media Champion announced via social media that he is leaving the company.

Powell’s POV: Laredo Kid is a talented wrestler, but he always seemed ot be a part-time player in TNA. He currently holds the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, and he teamed with Octagon Jr. on the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide show last month.

Thank you for everything to this great company and family @ThisIsTNA . I appreciate your tremendous support. I hope to return to work in the future. We’re on a new path. pic.twitter.com/bZT0xOHVoQ — Laredokidpro (@Laredokidpro1) October 6, 2025

