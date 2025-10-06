What's happening...

TNA wrestler announces his departure

October 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Laredo Kid is moving on from TNA. The 38-year-old former TNA Digital Media Champion announced via social media that he is leaving the company.

Powell’s POV: Laredo Kid is a talented wrestler, but he always seemed ot be a part-time player in TNA. He currently holds the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, and he teamed with Octagon Jr. on the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide show last month.

