AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s “Homecoming” edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron vs. “The Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

-Megan Bayne and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Willow Nightingale and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey

-Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos

-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs Big Bill and Bryan Keith

-Anna Jay and Tay Conti in action

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).