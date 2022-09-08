AEW Dynamite preview: The AEW World Championship semifinals to air on Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley faces the winner of the Rampage match between Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship

Powell's POV: The winners of the semifinals will meet for the AEW World Championship at the September 21 Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena (next week's Rampage will be taped the same night).