Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for today’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, Shane Taylor debuts on BTI

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

-Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie

-Eddie Edwards vs. Heath

-Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Digital Media Championship

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Sacrifice 2009 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Jay White. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET has Shane Taylor vs. Crazzy Steve.