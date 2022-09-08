NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Worlds Collide fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 684,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down a tick from last week’s 676,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The show finished twelfth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. The September 7, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 601,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. This week’s ratings have been delayed due to Labor Day, but they should get back on schedule with the AEW Dynamite numbers later today.