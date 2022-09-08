AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

What's happening...

September 8, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood for the ROH Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship

-Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne

-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe speaks

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Allin vs. Guevara match will face Jon Moxley in a semifinal match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena (the spoilers are available on the main page). Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

