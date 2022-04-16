What's happening...

AEW Battle of the Belts 2 lineup: Three championship matches set for tonight’s TNT special

April 16, 2022

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts 2.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts 2 was taped on Friday in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. Join me for my live review as it airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.