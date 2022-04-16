AEW Battle of the Belts 2 lineup: Three championship matches set for tonight’s TNT special

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts 2.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts 2 was taped on Friday in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. Join me for my live review as it airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).