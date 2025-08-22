AEW Forbidden Door, NXT Heatwave, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE European tour (reports needed), Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Pac, Apollo Crews, Paul Ellering, Stevie Ray

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday in London, England, at the 02 Arena. The show is headlined by Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show or with the start of the main card at 2CT/3ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-day audio review Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Heatwave will be held on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Lowell Memorial Auditorium. The show features Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship. John John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock in the United States (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air on a same-day tape delay from Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena. The show includes an appearance by John Cena. The show streams live on Netflix internationally at 2CT/3ET today, and airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My hope is to cover the international feed live if my schedule works out. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro. The show features the final push for Sunday’s Forbidden Door. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s audio review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from the WWE European tour and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Liverpool, England, at M&S Bank Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Dominik Mysterio vs. CM Punk for the Intercontinental Title.

-WWE is in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, at Utilita Arena Newcastle on Sunday with the following advertised matches: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Penta vs. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Ellering is 72.

-Stevie Ray (Lash Huffman) is 67.

-Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Solofa Fatu) is 40.

-Jey Uso (Joshua Samuel Fatu) is 40.

-Pac (Benjamin Satterley) is 39.

-Apollo Crews (Sesugh Uhaa) is 37.