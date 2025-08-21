Wrestling Open “Episode 190” results (8/21): Vetter’s review of Joe Ocasio vs. Pedro Dones, Fresh Air vs. DJ Powers and Justin Georgio, Oxx Adams vs. Ryan Clancy, Cosmic vs. Shannon LeVangie

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 190”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 21, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Jake Gray, referee Scott Robinson, and Ryan Clancy provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 150-175; they are remarkably consistent.

1. JGeorge vs. Angelo Reyes in a spotlight match. Ryan Clancy and ref Scott Robinson were on commentary for this one. I think Reyes has been here once or twice and my initial comparison is Dante Martin — he’s fit but slender. Clancy and Robinson talked about Ryan’s match later. Reyes hit a dropkick at 1:30. JGeorge hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall, then he tied Reyes in a Gory Special and bent Angelo in half! Reyes hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 3:30. JGeorge tied Reyes in a leg lock and cranked on it. Reyes hit some leaping clotheslines and a leaping leg lariat and he was fired up. He missed a top-rope splash. JGeorge immediately put him in a half crab, and Reyes tapped out. Decent; one of the better JGeorge matches I’ve seen in a while.

JGeorge defeated Angelo Reyes at 5:00 even.

* Crockett and Jake Gray took over on commentary for the main show. DJ Powers and Justin Georgio came to the ring. DJ got on the mic and badmouthed Worcester.

2. DJ Powers and Justin Georgio vs. “Fresh Air” Macrae Martin and Junior Benito. Canada-based Fresh Air recently lost their IWTV Tag Team Titles while they “were not on the same page” but they have “worked out their issues.” I’m fairly certain this is their first show here they lost those belts; Crockett just confirmed that. DJ and Macrae opened; Powers tried a shoulder tackle but the bigger Martin didn’t move. Benito entered and hit a moonsault at 2:00. Martin hit a sidewalk slam and Benito hit a slingshot senton. Gray said that DJ isn’t used to facing such an established team. Powers and Georgio began working over Macrae in their corner.

Justin hit some roundhouse kicks to Macrae’s chest at 5:00. Benito finally got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some clotheslines. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Justin, then a forward Finlay Roll and a backflip on DJ for a nearfall. DJ hit a superkick on Junior. Benito hit a stunner on Georgio. Macrae hit his spin kick. FA hit a team stunner for a nearfall, but Powers made the save. Powers low-bridged the ropes and Martin fell to the floor! Powers hit a frogsplash on Benito, and Justin made the cover for the pin! I didn’t expect that! Crockett said it was “hands down, their biggest win as a team.”

DJ Powers and Justin Georgio defeated Macrae Martin and Junior Benito at 10:35.

* Powers got on the mic and called out Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez. They will face them Sept. 4! Crockett said Powers and Lawrence “have a ton of momentum.”

* We saw quick videos with wrestlers being asked who will win at Americanrana — champion Bryce Donovan or challenger Bobby Orlando? Unsurprisingly, the heels all said Bryce would retain, and the babyfaces said Orlando would win.

3. Cosmic vs. Shannon LeVangie. Cosmic has been here several times now; she has black hair with a splash of neon green. Shannon just returned from some major knee injuries and I’m surprised she doesn’t wear huge knee braces. Standing switches to open. Shannon hit a headscissors takedown. Cosmic hit a sit-out Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a backbreaker over her knee and bent Shannon in half, and she was in charge early on. She hit a hard back elbow at 4:30, then several more backbreakers over the knee! Shannon hit a top-rope crossbody block, a clothesline and a dropkick and she was fired up. She hit a Twist of Fate for the pin!

Shannon LeVangie defeated Cosmic at 6:09.

* In a pre-taped backstage segment, the Stetson Ranch talked about their upcoming four-on-four match at Americanrana. Who will be their fourth man? (Lucas Chase has been out with an injury; if he’s healthy, he’s the logical choice.) Danny Miles came to the ring and got on the mic and was booed as he talked about the Stetson Ranch vs. Big Business. Miles noted that the last time they had a mystery partner, “it was a member of the other team.” He said Big Business should be looking around the room “and seeing if one of your partners is really one of ours.”

4. Love, Doug vs. Danny Miles. No teammates with either guy. Gray and Crockett immediately began speculating on if any of the five guys in Big Business would join the Ranch in that match. Basic reversals early on, and Doug kept him grounded. Doug hit a Thesz Press and some punches, then a flying forearm in the corner at 2:30, then a bulldog. Miles avoided a slingshot splash and he took control. Doug fired up and hit some chops, but Miles whipped him into a turnbuckle. Miles hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 5:00.

They traded offense while in a knuckle lock. Miles missed his rolling cannonball. Doug threw rose petals in Miles’ face, hit some clotheslines and a back suplex and a falling punch. Miles hit a senton and more punches to the face, then to the back of the head. He wouldn’t stop throwing punches and ignored the ref’s count, so the ref disqualified Miles! Decent match and I’m not surprised we didn’t have a clear winner heading into Americanrana on Aug 29.

Love, Doug defeated Danny Miles via DQ at 7:42.

* Speaking of Americanrana, the lineup was shown on the screen. Both Matt Cardona and Shotzi Blackheart will be here, so I’m curious if one will cause the other to lose…

5. Jose Zamora vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. None of Zamora’s “Mint” faction are with him. A couple of young rising stars here; Jack is clearly the top of his class at the Bio Pro school. An intense lockup to open and Pasquale pushed him to the mat. Zamora hit a leg lariat to the chin. Jack hit a bodyslam at 1:00, and Jose rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Zamora targeted the left leg and stomped on it. He switched to a half-crab at 4:00, but Pasquale powered out. Jack hit his twisting uranage for the pin out of nowhere. Pasquale sold the pain in his knee as he limped to the back.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Jose Zamora at 5:10.

* We heard from the new team of Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams in a pre-taped backstage segment.

6. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) vs. Ryan Clancy. I must reiterate that Oxx is a seven-footer and he’s thick and heavily-tattooed; he “passes the airport test.” Clancy wants to face BRG next week. The bell rang and Oxx mockingly patted him on the head. Ryan grabbed a thigh but Oxx pushed him away. Ryan tried a punch and a chop to no effect. Ryan hit a running back elbow but still couldn’t knock Oxx down. Oxx hit a sideslam at 3:00. He took Clancy’s head off with a clothesline and he barked at the crowd. Gray said the fans are shocked at seeing Clancy manhandled like this.

Clancy hit some punches. Oxx hit a running body block (like Jake Something does) that leveled Clancy at 4;30, then a gut-wrench suplex. Clancy jumped on Oxx’s back and locked in a sleeper at 6:00, but Oxx fell backwards into the corner to break the hold. Clancy hit some chops and punches; he tried for a Saito Suplex but couldn’t budge Oxx. Seconds later he hit a back suplex and got a massive pop. Oxx pushed him to the floor on a one-count. In the ring, Oxx caught Clancy and applied a bear hug. Clancy hit a running dropkick and a top-rope flying forearm. BRG jumped in the ring and speared Clancy, causing the DQ. Good match with a lame finish. Oxx hit a post-match chokeslam.

Ryan Clancy defeated Oxx Adams via DQ at 8:26.

7. Charles Mason vs. Superfro in a Discovery Gauntlet match. This is our first DG match in a few weeks as Mason has been absent. Superfro. My first time seeing Superfro, who is clearly young with a massive, big hair style that makes me think of Carlito Colon when he first came to WWE. He wore hot pink pants with comb logos. Mason wore a light gray suit and white button-down shirt. Superfro ducked some clotheslines and pulled out a giant comb to touch up his hair. Superfro hit an enzuigiri. He’s got decent size, and he headbutted Mason in the corner. Mason flipped him to the mat by his hair and repeatedly punched Superfro.

Mason took off his vest and tie. He was in charge and hit a chop as he unbuttoned his shirt. Mason hit some punches and grounded the kid. He snapped Superfro’s neck between his ankles at 4:00. Superfro hit another spin kick. Mason applied a front guillotine choke but Superfro reached the ropes. Mason hit a back suplex. Crockett said Mason could easily win now. Mason hit a Stomp to the head. Mason hit his short-arm clothesline but pulled Superfro up before the three-count and was booed. He applied a hanging sleeper in the corner.

Mason missed a spear into the corner and hurt his shoulder! Superfro came off the ropes but Mason kicked him in the face. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver but again pulled the kid up before a pin! He choked out Superfro. We suddenly cut away from the match to see Joseph “A-Game” Alexander, who was standing outside. A-Game said he will catch Mason soon. The video distraction allowed Superfro to get a rollup and the pin! A bit of a surprise, but maybe Charles couldn’t commit to being here every week (as he has missed the last two before today.)

Superfro defeated Charles Mason at 8:45 to advance in the Discovery Gauntlet.

8. Joe Ocasio vs. Pedro Dones in a no-DQ match. No heel Bio Pro students with Ocasio. Joe charged as Pedro entered the ring and we’re underway! They traded punches, and Ocasio hit a suplex. Dones dove through the ropes to the floor. They brawled at ringside. Dones hit a snap suplex on the hardwood floor at 2:30. They brawled up onto a bar, and Joe whipped Pedro with a thick strap that was on the bar and he choked Pedro with it. Pedro put a metal drink shaker over his right hand and he struck Ocasio with it. Pedro dove off the bar but Ocasio caught him and slammed him back-first back onto the bar at 4:30.

They got back into the ring. where Ocasio hit a fallaway slam, and he was in charge. He slid a door into the ring at 7:00 and set it up in the corner. Dones hit a bulldog and they were both down. He hit a Samoan Drop and was fired up. They both hit diving headbutts and both collapsed, and we got a “Wrestling Open!” chant. Joe cracked a chair over the back at 9:30, then another. Joe missed a spear and crashed into a chair wedged in the corner and fans chanted “you deserve it!” at him. Pedro got the chair and he repeatedly struck Ocasio with it. Joe hit a low blow in the corner and he tossed Dones through the door in the corner and got the pin!

Joe Ocasio defeated Pedro Dones at 12:24.

* Ocasio was going to hit Dones some more, but Eye Black Jack ran in for the save. Jack got on the mic and challenged Ocasio to a match on Sept. 4.

Final Thoughts: It’s highly unusual for Wrestling Open to have two DQ finishes in one show; I hope that’s a one-off. I am not surprised one happened in the Oxx-Clancy match as both men are well protected. I truly would not be surprised if Oxx were to receive a WWE offer; you can’t teach height, and his size is hard to match. It makes me think of going to a lot of indy shows in the Twin Cities in the early 2000s where I would see some really talented smaller guys, but it was Erick Rowan who wound up in WWE.

I’ll go with Fresh Air’s tag match for best, the main event for second, and I liked Cosmic-LeVangie so I’ll go with that for third. The A-Game vs. Mason rematch, whenever it happens, should be really entertaining. Superfro was solid in his debut; I wasn’t blown away but he did enough to earn a second look. A rare week with no WWE ID prospects. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.