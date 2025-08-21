AEW Dynamite rating heading into Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 565,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 690,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 675,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the August 21, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 698,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In go-home show.