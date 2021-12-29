AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s New Year’s Smash lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jim Ross returns to the broadcast table.

-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor.

-Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

Powell’s POV: AEW also announced Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Championship for Dynamite’s January 5 premiere on TBS. Tonight’s Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

