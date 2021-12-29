Toni Storm no longer with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) is no longer with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that WWE has confirmed that Storm is no longer with the company.

Powell’s POV: Storm debuted in WWE in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She worked last night’s live event in Washington, D.C. It’s unclear what led to her departure at this time.