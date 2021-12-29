What's happening...

Toni Storm no longer with WWE

December 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) is no longer with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that WWE has confirmed that Storm is no longer with the company.

Powell’s POV: Storm debuted in WWE in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She worked last night’s live event in Washington, D.C. It’s unclear what led to her departure at this time.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Bob December 29, 2021 @ 5:19 pm

    Worst booking team in history or worst team in history. If they booked for an Indy it would’ve got out of business in a week.

