WWE Raw viewership for the final episode of 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.592 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.553 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .38 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 12.307 million viewers for ESPN for the Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.589 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.656 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.532 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eighth, sixth, and seventh respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The December 28, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.769 million viewers for the final edition of 2020.