AEW Dynamite preview: Two matches set for the All Out fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley appears

-Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at Grand Slam

-AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: It feels like Tony Khan is a little too excited about his Casino Gauntlet concept. I guess we’ll see how a tag team version of the match goes. Dynamite will be live from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).