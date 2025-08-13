Chaotic Wrestling “Locked and Loaded” results: Vetter’s review Mortar vs. Alexander Hammerstone for the Chaotic Title, Richard Holliday vs. Patrick Wheatman

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Locked and Loaded”

August 1, 2025, in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, at the Wilminton Elk’s Lodge

Streamed on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

This show aired live and free on YouTube. They have fairly good production, including a video screen, and this room was packed with maybe 300 fans. No new faces in this lineup, but several I saw for the first time last month in a Rumble match.

1. “Mecca” Brian Johnson vs. Shannon LeVangie in an intergender match. Again, Shannon just returned from more than a year off due to leg surgery; I have compared her looks to a younger, smaller Rachael Ellering, and she’s giving up a lot of size here. He invited her to strike him at the bell, but he blocked her blow. She dove through the ropes onto him at 1:00. In the ring, she hit a Thesz Press and punched him. He hit a hard clothesline and took control. He hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:00. She hit a spin kick to his ear.

Shannon missed a top-rope crossbody block, and Brian immediately hit a chop block on the back of her previously injured knee! He locked in a half-crab at 5:00. She somehow got a rollup out of nowhere for the pin! Johnson sat up in disbelief that he lost, and he continued to attack her after the bell and targeted her knee some more, and got booed. He applied a half-crab around the bottom rope until security ran in to pull him off her. A fine match.

Shannon LeVangie defeated “Mecca” Brian Johnson at 5:22.

* Richard Holliday came out, berated the crowd, and called out the rookies in the back. I’ve seen both Omar La Casa and Cash McGuinness in a Rumble match last month. Omar danced and swiveled his hips, and Holliday hit a low blow on him. He locked up with McGuiness, then hit a low blow and threw him out of the ring. Patrick Wheatman came to the ring, and he wanted a match with Holliday!

2. Richard Holliday vs. Patrick Wheatman. I’ve seen the scrawny rookie Wheatman a couple of times now; he’s got short orange hair and wears ridiculously deep blue pants; he might still be a teen. Holliday hit a chop and a back-body drop. Wheatman’s chest had turned colors from that single chop! Wheatman hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Wheatman rolled up Holliday for the flash pin! Holliday stomped on him immediately. (This was too much like the first match!) Holliday hit his 2008 twisting suplex.

Patrick Wheatman defeated Richard Holliday at 2:15.

3. Trigga the OG vs. Armani Kayos vs. Godrick vs. Seabass Finn vs. Milo Mirra vs. Cole Rutherford for the CW New England Title. Before the bell, Kalvin Dumont came to the ring, but he joined commentary. The other commentators focused on what Kalvin was saying about his wealth, and were ignoring the action entirely. The six guys fought at ringside. In the ring, Kayos splashed into Cole against the ropes. Cole hit a Death Valley Driver, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Finn hit a double clothesline. Sister Selena hopped in the ring and attacked Finn, but he shoved her to the floor, and he hit some running back elbows.

Finn hit a top-rope crossbody block on Mirra for a nearfall. Finn brawled with a guy in the crowd; the commentators said it’s a new friend of Sean “Vegan” Keegan, but they didn’t know his name. Mirra hit a spin kick on Godrich for a nearfall at 6:30. Trigga hit a superkick. Kayos hit a flying kick on Trigga. Trigga hit a top-rope guillotine leg drop and he pinned Godrick. This was not that good; a chaotic (no pun intended) mess.

Trigga the OG defeated Armani Kayos, Godrick, Seabass Finn, Milo Mirra, and Cole Rutherford to retain the CW New England Title at 8:01.

* Miracle Generation came to the ring and Dustin Waller ‘congratulated’ Trigga on his win. A few fans chanted, “Who are you?” at them, which annoyed Waller. (A commentator pointed out that Waller also was in the Rumble match last month.)

4. “The Unit” JT Dunn and Danny Miles vs. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King for the CW Tag Team Titles. This was certainly one of the top reasons I tuned in. Kylon and Miles opened, and Danny hit a leg lariat. Waller entered at 2:00 and all four brawled. Kylon slammed Dustin onto Miles. Dustin hit a plancha to the floor on Dunn, and Kylon hit a senton on Miles for a nearfall at 4:30. The MG kept Miles (think Arn Anderson) in their corner and worked him over.

Dustin knocked Dunn off the apron so he couldn’t tag in. Dustin hit a running Shooting Star Press on Miles for a nearfall at 8:00. Miles hit a Spinebuster on King and they were both down. Dunn got the hot tag and he hit some running forearm strikes on the MG. Dunn dove through the ropes onto King. In the ring, Dunn hit a rolling stunner on Kylon for a nearfall at 10:00. Dunn missed Death By Elbow. The MG hit stereo kicks in the corner on Dunn. Miles powerbombed King, and Dunn hit a Meteora.

Miles caught Waller coming off the ropes, and Dunn hit a missile dropkick onto Waller for a nearfall at 12:00. Dunn accidentally hit a stunner on Miles! The MG hit stereo kicks on Miles and Waller hit a Lethal Injection and got a deep cover for a nearfall at 13:30. The MG stomped on Miles. Dunn got in and hit a Death By Elbow. The champs hit a team powerbomb move and pinned Waller. A really good, fast-paced match.

Danny Miles and JT Dunn defeated Kylon King and Dustin Waller to retain the CW Tag Team Titles at 14:55.

5. John Walters (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Tony Navarro. Sidney took the mic and badmouthed the crowd. He apologized to the ref as he apparently threw a fireball in the ref’s face on a recent show I missed. I’ve seen Navarro just a few times; he’s new; I actually thought ROH veteran Walters was going to only face established veterans in this comeback tour. He quickly tied up Navarro and was in charge. Navarro hit some shoulder blocks. Sidney got involved, so Navarro chased him on the floor, allowing Walters to attack him from behind at 4:30, and they brawled at ringside.

Walters pushed Navarro face-first into the ring post. The crowd tried to taunt Walters with a “bald!” chant. They got back into the ring with Walters firmly in charge, and he kept the rookie grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes at 9:00, and Navarro hit some clotheslines and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Bakabella distracted the ref, allowing Walters to hit a low-blow mule kick. He locked in the Sharpshooter, and Navarro tapped out. Basic but fine; I guess I would rather see Walters face a top-tier newer indy worker at this point.

John Walters defeated Tony Navarro at 10:34.

6. DJ Powers and Jose Zamora vs. Liviyah and Spike Nishimura. The crowd was all over DJ; he’s always a heel anyway, but he’ll definitely be a heel against women. Powers and Liviyah opened, and the commentators indicated they used to date. “She’s gotten good, fast,” a commentator accurately said. They shook hands, and Powers apologized to her, but then he grabbed Liviyah by her hair and pushed her into the corner. He easily tossed her to the mat. “Exes are exes for a reason,” a commentator said. She hit some loud overhand chops to his chest. Zamora got in, but she bodyslammed him at 2:00. Jose grabbed her by her hair.

Spike tagged in for the first time; the women did a team hip-toss on DJ, then on Jose. Zamora hit a standing powerbomb on Spike at 3:30. Powers hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Liviyah got a hot tag and hit a series of German Suplexes on Powers at 6:00. “She’s been waiting to do this for a long time!” The guys went for a team suplex on Spike, but she escaped. Powers got a rollup on Spike with his feet on the ropes, and Zamora helped with some leverage too, to get the cheap pin out of nowhere. Lots of boos from the crowd. The women beat up DJ some more after the bell, and the women hugged.

DJ Powers and Jose Zamora defeated Spike Nishimura and Liviyah at 7:20.

7. Mortar vs. Alexander Hammerstone (w/Richard Holliday) for the CW Heavyweight Title. Again, I’ve compared Mortar to Rhino, as he’s shorter and really thick with long, dark hair. The heels came out first; Mortar came out and immediately brawled with both men (and I started the stopwatch at first contact). They got in the ring, and the heels stomped on Mortar. Mortar hit a plancha on Hammerstone, then a dive through the ropes onto Holliday. We still haven’t had a bell. Hammerstone powerbombed Mortar through a table against a wall at 2:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant, and a commentator reiterated, “This match hasn’t started, and I don’t know if it ever will.”

The heels got in the ring, but the ref ordered Holliday to leave and go to the back. We got a bell at 4:03 to officially begin! Mortar got up and unloaded some blows to the gut. Hammerstone hit a belly-to-belly suplex, then another. Hammerstone whipped him into a corner, and Mortar tumbled to the floor at 6:30. Mortar hit a top-rope crossbody block. Hammerstone blocked a moonsault and kept Mortar grounded. They got up and traded punches and forearm strikes. Mortar caught him with a kick to the chest, then an enzuigiri at 10:30.

Hammerstone hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall, then a TKO stunner for a nearfall. Mortar hit a flying clothesline. He accidentally superkicked the ref! Mortar hit a superkick on Hammerstone and a Lionsault for a visual pin but we had no ref! Holliday snuck into the ring and hit the mat three times. Mortar stood up, thinking it’s over, but Holliday hit a low-blow uppercut! The ref got into the ring and made a two-count at 13:30. Mortar hit an F5 Slam to pin Hammerstone. Good brawl.

Mortar defeated Alexander Hammerstone at 14:07/official time of 10:02.

* Holliday beat up Mortar some more after the match and dropped the title on the chest of a prone Mortar and left.

Final Thoughts: Miracle Generation vs. The Unit are the reason to tune in here. The main event was a good brawl and takes second-best. Powers (age 20) and Liviyah (18) are among the bright, rising stars in the New England area, and as I’ve noted before, Seabass Finn is so much better than this dumb fisherman’s gimmick. Again, if I’m booking a show I want to see with this roster available to me, I’m putting a babyface John Walters against a heel DJ Powers, Shannon LeVangie vs. Livyah, and Seabass Finn vs. Richard Holliday, to go with the top two matches. That makes for a much better top five matches than what was presented here.

No major complaints… none of the three rookies who interacted with Holliday have done much yet to impress me. I really like LeVangie, and I’m glad she’s back after so long off, but it’s hard to buy her as being able to get any real offense in against the bigger, thicker Johnson. The scramble was not up to the quality of action I’m used to; it was messy and disjointed. A fun show overall — the commentary was fine and the production is above-average for an indy.