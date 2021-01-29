Disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy discusses his new role in MLW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shamed former NBA referee Tim Donaghy spoke with Dan Gelston of the AP regarding his new role as a Major League Wrestling referee. “Whatever they need me to do, I’m a team player and I’m more than willing to sit down and figure out what’s best for them,” Donaghy said. “It was definitely something that I couldn’t turn down and hopefully it’s something in the future, I can be part of it.”

Donaghy also acknowledged his checkered past. “I certainly am not shying away from the fact that I made some mistakes and I made some poor choices,” he said. “It is what it is, and unfortunately I have to live with it.” Read the full story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in a Federal prison in 2008 for his role in an NBA gambling operation while he worked as an NBA referee. He ended up serving 11 months in a prison camp, then was sent to a halfway house, only to be sent back to prison after violating the terms of his release. Now that’s Donaghy has paid his debt, I’m all for him and MLW having a little fun by using him as a heel referee. For those who missed the angle, Donaghy worked as a referee on Wednesday’s MLW Fusion and stood in the way of Savio Vega, preventing him from touching the fourth corner in a strap match against Richard Holliday. The AP story shows that Donaghy’s involvement paid off in terms of generating some mainstream media attention for MLW.