WWE 205 Live preview: Singles match and a tag match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Mansoor and Brian Kendrick vs. “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker.

-Ariya Daivari vs. Curt Stallion.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V is back on 205 Live coverage, and his review will be available later tonight or on Saturday morning along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...