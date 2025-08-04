Powell’s WWE SummerSlam Hit List: Night two with John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam Night Two Hits

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship: Where did that come from? After having either passable or downright missable matches in recent years, Cena turned back the hands of time for one night and stole the show. It could have been even better had they trimmed about ten minutes from the match, but it still far exceeded everyone’s expectations. While it may seem weird to say about a guy who won a world championship, I feel bad for Cody. The big talking points coming out of the show are Brock Lesnar’s controversial return and Cena’s impressive performance. Cody’s title win is fourth at best for the weekend, also falling behind Seth Rollins cashing in on night one. As for Lesnar, I’ll leave it up to each fan to decide how they feel about it. But the company’s decision to scrap the post-PLE press conferences on the same weekend Lesnar returned is just plain gutless.

Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship: A very good opening match. It wasn’t as hot as the Ripley vs. Sky match at Evolution, but it was a strong Triple Threat. The fact that Naomi just won the title at Evolution worked against the match in that I don’t think most fans truly believed she would lose the title so quickly. Even so, this match lived up to expectations, and I look forward to seeing what comes next for all three wrestlers.

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria in a no DQ, no count-out match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship: This is another match that would have benefited from trimming some time, but both wrestlers worked hard and had a quality outing. The finish was frustrating in that they gave this match 25 minutes only to have it end with unsatisfying outside interference from Bayley. The last Valkyria vs. Bayley match killed the crowd, so I’m not sure why the creative team would want to set up a rematch. And the problem remains that while Valkyria is very good in the ring, her struggles to connect with the fans as a character continue.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix vs. “Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles: A soft Hit. This was the car crash match that everyone expected with great athleticism and some crazy bumps. Who would have predicted that Candice LeRae would take the most insane and memorable bump in this match? But as I noted in my live review, I prefer ladder matches with fewer entrants because it gives wrestlers a chance to tell more stories rather than simply going from one high spot to the next. The finish with all of the help from Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan was a groaner that drew some boos from the live crowd. On a side note, it was a nice touch to have The Hardys and The Dudleys in the crowd, and to plug their final match for TNA Bound For Glory.

WWE SummerSlam Night Two Misses

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a cage match for the U.S. Championship: This could have been a great brawl, but it was doomed to disappoint through no fault of the wrestlers. It was just another example of creative forces undermining the basic concept of the cage match by booking a bunch of outside interference. Is it too much to ask that one of the national promotions cuts the shit and reverts to the basic idea that no one gets in or out of a cage until there’s a pin or a submission? The most old-school part of modern cage matches is the seemingly obligatory tribute to Terry Gordy slamming the cage door on Kerry Von Erich’s head. That was a great moment in World Class Championship Wrestling back in 1982, but modern promotions have run it into the ground.

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship: A minor Miss. They set up Styles finally getting his hands on Dom, and then delivered an out-of-nowhere tribute to Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero. The bulk of the match was entertaining, but the finish with Dom loosening his own boot, because he somehow knew Styles would go for a Calf Crusher, was strange, even if it was a callback to a spot from an Eddie vs. Kurt Angle match. I’m old enough to have enjoyed those moments when they happened. And while I appreciate the idea of honoring pro wrestling history, I also think of newer fans. When I first started watching, I wasn’t a fan of most of the wrestlers who were well beyond their peak years, and I can’t imagine how I would have reacted had the promotions I watched dedicated so much time paying homage to things that happened twenty years before I became a fan.