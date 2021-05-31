WWE Raw preview: Four matches and Miz TV set for the Memorial Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship shot at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

-AJ Styles and Omos vs. Jaxson Ryker and Elias for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler.

-Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods.

-Miz TV with Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Powell's POV: Bobby Lashley and MVP are banned from ringside for the McIntyre vs. Kingston match. The official stipulation is that they would be suspended for 90 days without pay if they get involved. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.