11/03 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell on WWE Crown Jewel moving forward despite Saudi Arabia being on high alert for an attack, WWE financial report and conference call notes, Jeff Jarrett hired by AEW, WWE Crown Jewel storyline build grades and match predictions, AEW Dynamite

November 3, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Crown Jewel moving forward despite Saudi Arabia being on high alert for an attack, WWE financial report and conference call notes, Jeff Jarrett hired by AEW, WWE Crown Jewel storyline build grades and match predictions, AEW Dynamite, and more (101:53)…

