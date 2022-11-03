11/03 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell on WWE Crown Jewel moving forward despite Saudi Arabia being on high alert for an attack, WWE financial report and conference call notes, Jeff Jarrett hired by AEW, WWE Crown Jewel storyline build grades and match predictions, AEW Dynamite

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Crown Jewel moving forward despite Saudi Arabia being on high alert for an attack, WWE financial report and conference call notes, Jeff Jarrett hired by AEW, WWE Crown Jewel storyline build grades and match predictions, AEW Dynamite, and more (101:53)…

Click here for the November 3 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.