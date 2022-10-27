AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 997,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 752,000 viewership total from last Tuesday’s show.

Powell’s POV: The better comparison is the 938,000 viewers and the 0.32 rating the show delivered on October 12, as last week’s show aired opposite NXT on Tuesday night. Last night’s Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.45 rating on USA Network. The October 27, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 941,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic.