5/5 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall, SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blonds in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 84)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired May 5, 2021 on TNT

The Dynamite intro played, and then JR, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone opened the show from the announce desk. They promoted The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match, a grudge match between QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Kenny Omega’s music hit, but Don Callis and Michael Nakazawa walked out.

Callis called out famous names from Japanese wrestling, including Baba, Inoki, Okada, Ibushi, and Nakazawa. He said Kenny Omega couldn’t make it tonight, but in the spirit of giving the fans what they came to see, Nakazawa would wrestle the match by himself. Kingston and Moxley made their entrance, but they were blindsided by Omega with the AEW Championship belt as they worked through the crowd.

1. Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston: Omega tossed Kingston into the ring, while Moxley sold on the floor. He and Nakazawa beat down Kingston for a moment, until Moxley came in to even the odds. Tags were very loosely enforced here. Moxley dumped Nakazawa to the floor. He then hit a sidewalk slam to Omega, who rolled to the outside. Moxley splashed both Nakazawa and Omega.

Both Kingston and Moxley took it to the heels on the floor. Moxley sent Omega into the barricade, and Kingston bounced Nakazawa off the ring apron. In the ring, Moxley and Kingston isolated Nakazawa, and landed a splash and some knees in the corner. Omega broke up a pinfall. Nakazawa recovered by landing a low blow on Kingston behind the ref’s back. Omega then choked Kingston on the ropes.

They isolated Kingston and prevented a tag. Omega landed a Kotaro Crusher for a two count. He then setup for a snap suplex, but Kingston blocked it. They then traded chops in the corner, and then Omega landed an enziguri to shut it down. Omega landed a forward roll slam, but could not connect on the follow up moonsault attempt. Kingston landed a lariat and then made a tag to Moxley. Omega tagged out to Nakazawa, who was immediately overwhelmed by the former AEW Champion.

Moxley dropped Nakazawa with a knee, and then tossed Kenny Omega by his hair. He then landed a german suplex and a piledriver on Nakazawa, which forced Omega to break up the pin. Moxley applied a rear chinlock, while Kingston prevented Omega from getting in the ring. Omega eventually just left and abandoned the match. Moxley and Kingston finished Nakazawa off with a half and half suplex and lariat combo.

Moxley and Kingston defeated Omega and Nakazawa at 8:02

After the match, The Young Bucks, Gallows, and Anderson gave us the weekly beatdown of Moxley and Kingston. Matt Jackson wore some Hawaiin themed former hotel curtains. They landed superkicks and a magic killer to Moxley. Omega returned with Cutler, and he then landed the One Winged Angel on Kingston. Omega celebrated to end the segment. Excalibur then confirmed Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing. An announcement was teased regarding Kenny Omega’s opponent, and Rhodes and Marshall are next…[c]

My Take: Is the trade off for getting clean finishes in AEW that we have to have 5 post match beat downs every week? I think we have to find a median where a company makes clever use of all kinds of finishes, because right now we have one company that does constant non-finishes, and one that does clean finishes no matter the circumstance, and the story beats have become predictable for both.

QT Marshall made his entrance first, flanked by his crew. Cody was out second with Arn Anderson.

2. QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes: The action began as soon as Cody got in the ring. They brawled quickly, and Cody landed a stalled vertical suplex. He then took off his belt, but it was taken by Bryce Remsburg. Marshall had his own belt while they argued, and cracked Cody over the back with it. Marshall then choked Cody in the corner.

Cody landed a sunset flip out of the corner for a two count. He and QT then traded right hands, until Cody raked his eyes and back. Cody went up top, but QT met him there and tossed him into the ring. He followed up with a deadlift german suplex. Cody was forced to roll to the floor. QT got into it with Arn Anderson, who punched QT and shoved him into the ring post. The ref broke it up and tossed Arn from ringside…[c]

QT recovered and got back on offense during the break. Cody struggled to get back in the match, and QT used a slingshot to send his throat into the bottom rope. They collided with a double cross body attempt, and went back to trading punches back and forth. QT ran into a spear from Cody. He then followed up with a DDT, but Cody couldn’t make a cover. Cody then landed a moonsault onto a standing Marshall for a near fall.

Cody went for a Disaster Kick, but QT avoided it. He then tried for a Cody Cutter, but QT reversed into a Cross Rhodes for close near fall. QT went for a Diamond Cutter, but Cody stuffed it. QT was able to land a buckle bomb after a second effort. He then went for a Tombstone, and after several reversals, Cody landed one instead for a near fall.

Cody bled from his right eye. He landed a CrossRhodes, and then applied the Figure Four for the win.

Cody Rhodes defeated QT Marshall at 12:19

After the match, Anthony Ogogo walked down and landed a liver punch on Cody. He then covered him with a Union Jack. The announce team then cut to a video package that featured Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky attacking Sting and Darby Allin last week. Scorpio Sky addressed Sting, and called him a mosquito sucking on the blood of young talent. He told him he’d do just what he did to mosquitos, and kill him. He said he was the franchise now….bitch.

Ethan Page then said that Darby Allin had a permanent dent in his forehead from him, and that’s why he has to wear his ugly make up. He then took credit for putting metal in Darby’s elbow. Darby Allin showed up and attacked both men, and got the upper hand briefly until the number caught up. He landed a splash onto Sky from a light pole, but Page quickly attacked from behind. Sky wore some kind of spiked boots, and grinded Darby’s face against them. They then threw him down a flight of nearby concrete stairs on the concourse. Allin sold an arm injury to end the segment…[c]

My Take: Rhodes and Marshall was good….but not great. I never bought into the idea that QT had a real shot at all. The Page and Sky promos were a bit too edgelord for me, and Allin flying down those concrete steps just looked plain dangerous. The segment had a lot of intensity though, so credit for that.

Britt Baker made her entrance with Rebel. The announcers said they would provide an update on Darby’s condition. Julia Hart was already in the ring.

3. Julia Hart vs. Britt Baker: Baker landed a slingblade early that looked like a nasty fall. Baker then picked her up and landed and Air Raid Crash, but Baker picked her up on the pinfall attempt. She applied Lockjaw and got the win.

Britt Baker defeated Julia Hart at 1:29

Baker celebrated with Rebel after the match. Schiavone introduced some analysis of Christian Cage’s Killswitch and Frog Splash. He picked apart his footwork and explosiveness, and said he had a long way to go to catch up to Team Taz.

The Varsity Blonds were in the ring after the video. This is a fatal four way match for a Tag Team Title Shot. They were followed by Jurassic Express, with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus wrestling. SCU followed, and finally The Acclaimed. Max Caster did some freestyling where he clowned on everyone and called the Tag Champs the Young Cucks.

4. SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blonds: Kazarian and Jungle Boy started the match. They traded pinfall attempts on the mat, but nobody earned a clear advantage. Max Caster tagged in, but this ended up causing a break down in the match and half the participants cleared to ringside…[c]