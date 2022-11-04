WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Smackdown on Fox, live AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Ryan Nemeth, Larry Cameron

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Crown Jewel will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park. The event is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review on Saturday morning beginning with a Kickoff Show match or with the main card at 11CT/NoonET. A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show includes the final push for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel event and has Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Boardwalk Hall. Mike Tyson will be a special guest commentator. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s same night audio review.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ryan Nemeth is 38. He is the younger brother of WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler.

-The late Larry Cameron was born on November 4, 1952. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on December 13, 1993.