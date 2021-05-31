What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

May 31, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jack Evans.

-Jungle Boy vs. JD Drake.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Nyla Rose and Allie vs. Red Velvet and Big Swole.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Cater and Anthony Bowens vs. Brent Tate and Brandon Tate.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade.

-Tay Conti vs. Ashley D’Amboise.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

