AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter

-AEW Tag Team Champions “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Billy Gunn speak

-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee speak

-Renee Paquette’s sit-down interview with Saraya

Powell’s POV: The Allin vs. Karter match will open the show. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).