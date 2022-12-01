AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia

-Tony Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter

Powell's POV: Additional matches will be announced on Friday's AEW Rampage. The winner of the battle royal will earn the right to challenge AEW World Champion MJF at a time selected by the challenger. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center (the taping for Friday's Rampage will be held the same night).