MLW Fusion preview: MLW Heavyweight Championship match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado in a four-way eliminator for a shot at the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Killer Kross in action

Powell's POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET.