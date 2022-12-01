Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, retro BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

-Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

-Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Josh Alexander in 2022. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook at 6:15CT/7:15ET and features “retro action” with Jessicka wrestling as Lady Bird Johnston in a match against Alisha wrestling as Miss Bea Haven. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).