ROH on HonorClub coverage, Impact Wrestling, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Abdullah the Butcher, Mascarita Sagrada, King Mo, Mick McManus, Gory Guerrero

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The episode features preview of Saturday’s TNA Hard Justice pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). With this being a preview show, my audio review will return next week with the return of first-run matches and storylines.
-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the leading grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.
-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the leading vote recipient in our post show poll with 38 percent. A finished seconds with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade
Birthdays and Notables
-Abdullah the Butcher (Lawrence Shreve) is 83.
-Mascarita Sagrada is 59.
-King Mo Lawal (Muhammed Lawal) is 43.
-The late Mick McManus (William Matthews) was born on January 11, 1920. he died on May 22, 2013 at age 93.
-The late Gory Guerrero (Salvador Guerrero Quesada) was born on January 11, 1921. He died at age 69 on April 18, 1990.
